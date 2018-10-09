All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

3025 Zenia

3025 Zenia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Zenia Dr, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING FULL ROOFTOP DECK COMPLETE WITH PERGOLA AND DOWNTOWN VIEWS! Clean-lined townhome features a private front patio, hardwood floors throughout, Nest thermostats and custom paint. The tri-level floor plan offers privacy between bedrooms and plenty of living space. Two great living areas one on 2nd floor and one on 3rd. The kitchen comes complete with a large island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and dry bar with wine fridge. The kitchen flows into an open dining and bright living room. The master bedroom is on level 3. The bath is complete with dual sinks, ample storage and walk-in closet with wall safe. Attached two car garage. This one won’t last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Zenia have any available units?
3025 Zenia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Zenia have?
Some of 3025 Zenia's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Zenia currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Zenia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Zenia pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Zenia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3025 Zenia offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Zenia offers parking.
Does 3025 Zenia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Zenia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Zenia have a pool?
No, 3025 Zenia does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Zenia have accessible units?
No, 3025 Zenia does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Zenia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 Zenia has units with dishwashers.

