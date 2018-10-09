3025 Zenia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING FULL ROOFTOP DECK COMPLETE WITH PERGOLA AND DOWNTOWN VIEWS! Clean-lined townhome features a private front patio, hardwood floors throughout, Nest thermostats and custom paint. The tri-level floor plan offers privacy between bedrooms and plenty of living space. Two great living areas one on 2nd floor and one on 3rd. The kitchen comes complete with a large island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and dry bar with wine fridge. The kitchen flows into an open dining and bright living room. The master bedroom is on level 3. The bath is complete with dual sinks, ample storage and walk-in closet with wall safe. Attached two car garage. This one won’t last long!!