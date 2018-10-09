3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas

Amenities

So you’ve finally done it. It’s been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.



But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you’ve finally got it back. Today you’ve reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.



Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you’ve been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!



Apartment Amenities



Stained concrete or plank flooring in living, dining, and bathroom areas



Nine-foot or higher ceilings throughout homes



Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms



Open concept gourmet kitchens with hardwood-styled cabinetry



Spacious, single bowl under-mount sinks with in kitchens



Stainless steel finish appliances with front-control ranges and refrigerators with in door ice & water dispensers



Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostats



USB outlets



Custom closets by elfa



Full size washers and dryers



Private, expansive terraces, balconies or private yards



Luxury spa shower/tub combinations



Community Amenities



Rub elbows in the clubroom or seek solace by the fire in one of the resident lounges



Network remotely from the communal WiFi workspaces



Immerse yourself in the boutique-hotel inspired pool with bronzing ledge



Discover serenity in the resident courtyard with private cabanas, fire features and sear stations



Try your hand at oversized games on the outdoor terrace



Park in the access-controlled garage featuring multiple electric vehicle charge stations



Find your strength in the fitness and cardio facility



Freshen and groom your tail-wagger in the pet styling station



Store and restore your two-wheeler in the bicycle center



Ship with confidence to the Amazon Hub with round-the-clock package retrieval



Survey the views from the rooftop observation deck



Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!