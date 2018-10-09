All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas

3014 Throckmorton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
So you’ve finally done it. It’s been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.

But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you’ve finally got it back. Today you’ve reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.

Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you’ve been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Stained concrete or plank flooring in living, dining, and bathroom areas

Nine-foot or higher ceilings throughout homes

Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

Open concept gourmet kitchens with hardwood-styled cabinetry

Spacious, single bowl under-mount sinks with in kitchens

Stainless steel finish appliances with front-control ranges and refrigerators with in door ice & water dispensers

Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostats

USB outlets

Custom closets by elfa

Full size washers and dryers

Private, expansive terraces, balconies or private yards

Luxury spa shower/tub combinations

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Rub elbows in the clubroom or seek solace by the fire in one of the resident lounges

Network remotely from the communal WiFi workspaces

Immerse yourself in the boutique-hotel inspired pool with bronzing ledge

Discover serenity in the resident courtyard with private cabanas, fire features and sear stations

Try your hand at oversized games on the outdoor terrace

Park in the access-controlled garage featuring multiple electric vehicle charge stations

Find your strength in the fitness and cardio facility

Freshen and groom your tail-wagger in the pet styling station

Store and restore your two-wheeler in the bicycle center

Ship with confidence to the Amazon Hub with round-the-clock package retrieval

Survey the views from the rooftop observation deck

------------------------------------------------

Who is this crazy person?

Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas have any available units?
3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas have?
Some of 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas pet-friendly?
No, 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas offer parking?
Yes, 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas offers parking.
Does 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas have a pool?
Yes, 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas has a pool.
Does 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas have accessible units?
Yes, 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas has accessible units.
Does 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas does not have units with dishwashers.

