3014 Throckmorton St, Dallas

Amenities
So you’ve finally done it. It’s been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.
But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you’ve finally got it back. Today you’ve reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.
Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you’ve been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stained concrete or plank flooring in living, dining, and bathroom areas
Nine-foot or higher ceilings throughout homes
Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms
Open concept gourmet kitchens with hardwood-styled cabinetry
Spacious, single bowl under-mount sinks with in kitchens
Stainless steel finish appliances with front-control ranges and refrigerators with in door ice & water dispensers
Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostats
USB outlets
Custom closets by elfa
Full size washers and dryers
Private, expansive terraces, balconies or private yards
Luxury spa shower/tub combinations
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Rub elbows in the clubroom or seek solace by the fire in one of the resident lounges
Network remotely from the communal WiFi workspaces
Immerse yourself in the boutique-hotel inspired pool with bronzing ledge
Discover serenity in the resident courtyard with private cabanas, fire features and sear stations
Try your hand at oversized games on the outdoor terrace
Park in the access-controlled garage featuring multiple electric vehicle charge stations
Find your strength in the fitness and cardio facility
Freshen and groom your tail-wagger in the pet styling station
Store and restore your two-wheeler in the bicycle center
Ship with confidence to the Amazon Hub with round-the-clock package retrieval
Survey the views from the rooftop observation deck
------------------------------------------------
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!