3010 Millerdale Lane

PROCESSING APPLICATIONS. HAVE RECEIVED SEVERAL ALREADY!! You won't believe the space until U C it! The arrangement of this home maximizes it's potential. Fresh paint, newly refinished. Formal living with formal dining. Den or Game room - your choice. Second eating area in the kitchen. Gas range is furnished. You bring your refrigerator, washer and dryer (connections for either gas or electric). Split bedroom arrangements. Walk-in closets in each bedroom with extra closets in the Master Suite. Find your way on out to look at this one. Photos are when house was empty. Will be empty again Oct. 1st. Apply online; pay application fee there, too.