Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:27 AM

3010 Millerdale Lane

Location

3010 Millerdale Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace Everglade Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
game room
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
PROCESSING APPLICATIONS. HAVE RECEIVED SEVERAL ALREADY!! You won't believe the space until U C it! The arrangement of this home maximizes it's potential. Fresh paint, newly refinished. Formal living with formal dining. Den or Game room - your choice. Second eating area in the kitchen. Gas range is furnished. You bring your refrigerator, washer and dryer (connections for either gas or electric). Split bedroom arrangements. Walk-in closets in each bedroom with extra closets in the Master Suite. Find your way on out to look at this one. Photos are when house was empty. Will be empty again Oct. 1st. Apply online; pay application fee there, too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Millerdale Lane have any available units?
3010 Millerdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Millerdale Lane have?
Some of 3010 Millerdale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Millerdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Millerdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Millerdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Millerdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3010 Millerdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Millerdale Lane offers parking.
Does 3010 Millerdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 Millerdale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Millerdale Lane have a pool?
No, 3010 Millerdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Millerdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3010 Millerdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Millerdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Millerdale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

