Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:22 AM

3008 Brockbank Court

Location

3008 Brockbank Court, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Open House on Friday 5-10-2019 from 3pm-6pm. If you plan to visit, park on Valley Meadow Dr near gate entrance CLOSEST to Brockbank Drive. Call agent to get access to gate.

Beautiful updated two story condo in desirable gated Colony Square Community. Interior offers light and bright floor plan with large living area, kitchen with new gas cooktop, & half bath down. There are 2 spacious bedrooms up with walk-in closets and full bath access. Laminate wood flooring in bedrooms and living. Perfectly sized fenced in patio great for relaxing after a long day! The community offers a pool, gated entrance, an assigned covered parking spot right next to unit. Washer & Dryer hookup available downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Brockbank Court have any available units?
3008 Brockbank Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Brockbank Court have?
Some of 3008 Brockbank Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Brockbank Court currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Brockbank Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Brockbank Court pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Brockbank Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3008 Brockbank Court offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Brockbank Court offers parking.
Does 3008 Brockbank Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Brockbank Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Brockbank Court have a pool?
Yes, 3008 Brockbank Court has a pool.
Does 3008 Brockbank Court have accessible units?
No, 3008 Brockbank Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Brockbank Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Brockbank Court does not have units with dishwashers.

