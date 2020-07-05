3008 Brockbank Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Open House on Friday 5-10-2019 from 3pm-6pm. If you plan to visit, park on Valley Meadow Dr near gate entrance CLOSEST to Brockbank Drive. Call agent to get access to gate.



Beautiful updated two story condo in desirable gated Colony Square Community. Interior offers light and bright floor plan with large living area, kitchen with new gas cooktop, & half bath down. There are 2 spacious bedrooms up with walk-in closets and full bath access. Laminate wood flooring in bedrooms and living. Perfectly sized fenced in patio great for relaxing after a long day! The community offers a pool, gated entrance, an assigned covered parking spot right next to unit. Washer & Dryer hookup available downstairs.