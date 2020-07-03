2948 Leahy Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fresh modern 2-tone paint, spacious living and family room, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a French Door refrigerator. Large backyard and attached two-vehicle garage. Great location near shopping, restaurants, entertainment including Addison, Central Dallas and Love Field.



For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1749, Security Deposit: $1749, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.