Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:25 PM

2948 Leahy Dr

2948 Leahy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2948 Leahy Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fresh modern 2-tone paint, spacious living and family room, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a French Door refrigerator. Large backyard and attached two-vehicle garage. Great location near shopping, restaurants, entertainment including Addison, Central Dallas and Love Field.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1749, Security Deposit: $1749, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 Leahy Dr have any available units?
2948 Leahy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2948 Leahy Dr have?
Some of 2948 Leahy Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 Leahy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2948 Leahy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 Leahy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2948 Leahy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2948 Leahy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2948 Leahy Dr offers parking.
Does 2948 Leahy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2948 Leahy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 Leahy Dr have a pool?
No, 2948 Leahy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2948 Leahy Dr have accessible units?
No, 2948 Leahy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 Leahy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2948 Leahy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

