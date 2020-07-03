2945 Allister St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ee3bf304d ---- This is a great location, close to everything. There is also a 2 car garage. Home is nicely updated and includes gas log fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer as well.*AGENT ASSISTED SHOWS ONLY* TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, VISIT RENTDFW.NET, SELECT PROPERTY, FILL OUT CONTACT AGENT. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST! Disposal Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit