2936 Green Meadow Drive
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:20 AM

2936 Green Meadow Drive

2936 Green Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2936 Green Meadow Dr, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
>REDUCED!!!< Min to major freeways. I-30, Hwy 80, I-635 & PGBT 190. Min to Downtown Dallas. Across street Conner Elementary. 4 bedrm hm has 2 full baths, 2 living & 2 dining. One bedrm is split from the others so if 4th bdrm not needed it could be an office. Large utility rm includes bonus shower & small bathrm sink- NOT counted in bath count. Fresh interior paint. New carpet in both living rm & all bedrms. Kitchen has plenty of counter space. Long driveway, rear entry garage. Covered patio. Partially fenced yard. TAR app plus Non refundable $55 App fee Per age 18 & over, pd via zelle. Applicant verify MLS info prior to application. MLS info can change at anytime & without notice. All decisions made by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 Green Meadow Drive have any available units?
2936 Green Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 Green Meadow Drive have?
Some of 2936 Green Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 Green Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2936 Green Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 Green Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2936 Green Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2936 Green Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2936 Green Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 2936 Green Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 Green Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 Green Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2936 Green Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2936 Green Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2936 Green Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 Green Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2936 Green Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

