2936 Green Meadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

>REDUCED!!!< Min to major freeways. I-30, Hwy 80, I-635 & PGBT 190. Min to Downtown Dallas. Across street Conner Elementary. 4 bedrm hm has 2 full baths, 2 living & 2 dining. One bedrm is split from the others so if 4th bdrm not needed it could be an office. Large utility rm includes bonus shower & small bathrm sink- NOT counted in bath count. Fresh interior paint. New carpet in both living rm & all bedrms. Kitchen has plenty of counter space. Long driveway, rear entry garage. Covered patio. Partially fenced yard. TAR app plus Non refundable $55 App fee Per age 18 & over, pd via zelle. Applicant verify MLS info prior to application. MLS info can change at anytime & without notice. All decisions made by owner