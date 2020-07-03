2929 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Refined city living at this immaculately modernized townhome, where everything is at your fingertips. Stroll to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Klyde Warren Park, or the Arts district. The modernized home features meticulous hand scraped hardwood floors, designer lighting and a chefs kitchen. The spacious living area creates an open living, dining and kitchen concept. Need some fresh air, then venture up to your own private 900 SF rooftop terrace and take in the Dallas skyline sunsets. Your master retreat has spacious en-suite bathroom with a jacuzzi, expansive shower and enormous walk-in closet. A private study and a guest suite with ensuite bath complete this ideal layout where everything is at your fingertips.