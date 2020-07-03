All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2929 Thomas Avenue

2929 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Thomas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Refined city living at this immaculately modernized townhome, where everything is at your fingertips. Stroll to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Klyde Warren Park, or the Arts district. The modernized home features meticulous hand scraped hardwood floors, designer lighting and a chefs kitchen. The spacious living area creates an open living, dining and kitchen concept. Need some fresh air, then venture up to your own private 900 SF rooftop terrace and take in the Dallas skyline sunsets. Your master retreat has spacious en-suite bathroom with a jacuzzi, expansive shower and enormous walk-in closet. A private study and a guest suite with ensuite bath complete this ideal layout where everything is at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
2929 Thomas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Thomas Avenue have?
Some of 2929 Thomas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Thomas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2929 Thomas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2929 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Thomas Avenue offers parking.
Does 2929 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Thomas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 2929 Thomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2929 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Thomas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

