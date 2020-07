Amenities

Lovely home featuring many modern updates while still maintaining lots of the original charm and beauty of the home. Located minutes from Downtown Dallas, Bishop Arts, District, Methodist Hospital, and more. Features refinished hardwood floors, central heat and air, large yard, 2 car garage with opener, full size laundry area. 2 living areas perfect for a get-together or entertaining. $50 app fee per person over 18. Application is online.