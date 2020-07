Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

WALK-IN DIRECT TO CONDO FROM PRIVATE ATTACHED GARAGE, NEWLY RENOVATED CONDO, FIREPLACE AND POOL IN AN ONLY 22 UNIT CONDO COMPLEX, WASHER & DRYER INCL.,WALK TO OAKLAWN SUPERMARKET, RESTAURANTS, BANKING, ENTERTAINMENT VENUES. Town Home style condo in Oaklawn area close to nightlife and restaurants. End unit is most desirable. More than enough closet space for the shoe enthusiast and peaceful prvt balcony. Fireplace and full size washer-dryer. NO PETS, NO SMOKING.