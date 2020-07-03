This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer connections. Its located close to school and parks. Its also easy access to the bus line and DART train line. Security deposit is $995 due at time of leasing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2924 Warren Avenue have any available units?
2924 Warren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2924 Warren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Warren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.