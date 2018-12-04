All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 22 2020

2916 Hallsville Street

2916 Hallsville Street · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Hallsville Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Very Large 3-Story Brick Townhome in Prime Uptown State-Thomas Location. DOWNTOWN VIEWS from the Living Room, Bath & Balcony! Quiet Street Just Steps to Everything. GREEN HOME with Solar Panels & Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier. Very Open and Bright - 18 Foot Ceilings & Rare 3 Side Window Walls. Entire Top Floor is Master Suite & Balcony, Huge Closet & Large Bath with Jetted Tub. 2 Car Garage, Samsung Washer - Dryer Included. In-Wall Wiring for TV, Internet, and Audio. Security System, Storage Closet, and Custom Lighting. Griggs Park Across the Street. Landscaping Service Included. Month-to-month at slightly higher rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Hallsville Street have any available units?
2916 Hallsville Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 Hallsville Street have?
Some of 2916 Hallsville Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Hallsville Street currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Hallsville Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Hallsville Street pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Hallsville Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2916 Hallsville Street offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Hallsville Street offers parking.
Does 2916 Hallsville Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 Hallsville Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Hallsville Street have a pool?
No, 2916 Hallsville Street does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Hallsville Street have accessible units?
No, 2916 Hallsville Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Hallsville Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Hallsville Street has units with dishwashers.

