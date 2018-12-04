2916 Hallsville Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Very Large 3-Story Brick Townhome in Prime Uptown State-Thomas Location. DOWNTOWN VIEWS from the Living Room, Bath & Balcony! Quiet Street Just Steps to Everything. GREEN HOME with Solar Panels & Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier. Very Open and Bright - 18 Foot Ceilings & Rare 3 Side Window Walls. Entire Top Floor is Master Suite & Balcony, Huge Closet & Large Bath with Jetted Tub. 2 Car Garage, Samsung Washer - Dryer Included. In-Wall Wiring for TV, Internet, and Audio. Security System, Storage Closet, and Custom Lighting. Griggs Park Across the Street. Landscaping Service Included. Month-to-month at slightly higher rate.