Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available to rent now 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Dallas! This Duplex features a fireplace, tile floors, and carpets in bedrooms. Ready to rent to a small caring family or individuals, small pets may be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.