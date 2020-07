Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully Renovated Property in the heart of the Cedar Springs and Oak Lawn Area.

Amenities include stackable washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, large closets, patios in select units with serene and lush landscaping make your home feel like a retreat in the city. Minutes from downtown and the surrounding major freeways. Town home style inside, truly unique