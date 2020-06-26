2901 Canton St

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Distinctly curated interiors available in a diverse range of floor plans
42" solid wood custom cabinets with under-cabinet lighting
Oversized kitchen islands with custom pendant lighting
Luxurious bathrooms ceramic tile bath and shower surrounds
Hardwood-style plank flooring throughout with lush carpet in bedrooms
Front-loading washers & dryers, closet pantries and linen closets
Walk-in closets with built-in shelving
Solar shade window treatments
9' to 11' ceilings with 8' entry doors
Access controlled parking garage
Tech enabled keyless entries at all units
GE Black Slate appliance package
Floor to ceiling windows
Community Amenities
Sky Terrace with sweeping views of downtown Dallas
Elevated courtyard with customized pool overlooking Deep Ellum
Public outdoor space with live music and pop-up fun
Lounge with catering kitchen, watch party space and views
Garden courtyard with gourmet grill stations, fire pit and chef's garden
Package lockers and dedicated cold storage for perishable deliveries
Dedicated, secure bike storage room
Co-working space with coffee bar
24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center
Laundry and dry-cleaning service