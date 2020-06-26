2901 Canton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage key fob access

It's time to downsize your life. You and I know it's about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it's not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you've decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You'll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.



Apartment Amenities



Distinctly curated interiors available in a diverse range of floor plans



42" solid wood custom cabinets with under-cabinet lighting



Oversized kitchen islands with custom pendant lighting



Luxurious bathrooms ceramic tile bath and shower surrounds



Hardwood-style plank flooring throughout with lush carpet in bedrooms



Front-loading washers & dryers, closet pantries and linen closets



Walk-in closets with built-in shelving



Solar shade window treatments



9' to 11' ceilings with 8' entry doors



Access controlled parking garage



Tech enabled keyless entries at all units



GE Black Slate appliance package



Floor to ceiling windows



Community Amenities



Sky Terrace with sweeping views of downtown Dallas



Elevated courtyard with customized pool overlooking Deep Ellum



Public outdoor space with live music and pop-up fun



Lounge with catering kitchen, watch party space and views



Garden courtyard with gourmet grill stations, fire pit and chef's garden



Package lockers and dedicated cold storage for perishable deliveries



Dedicated, secure bike storage room



Co-working space with coffee bar



24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center



Laundry and dry-cleaning service



