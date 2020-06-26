All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:10 PM

2901 Canton St

2901 Canton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Canton Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
key fob access
Apartment Amenities

  Distinctly curated interiors available in a diverse range of floor plans

42" solid wood custom cabinets with under-cabinet lighting

Oversized kitchen islands with custom pendant lighting

Luxurious bathrooms ceramic tile bath and shower surrounds

Hardwood-style plank flooring throughout with lush carpet in bedrooms

Front-loading washers & dryers, closet pantries and linen closets

Walk-in closets with built-in shelving

Solar shade window treatments

9' to 11' ceilings with 8' entry doors

Access controlled parking garage

Tech enabled keyless entries at all units

GE Black Slate appliance package 

Floor to ceiling windows

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Sky Terrace with sweeping views of downtown Dallas

Elevated courtyard with customized pool overlooking Deep Ellum

Public outdoor space with live music and pop-up fun

Lounge with catering kitchen, watch party space and views

Garden courtyard with gourmet grill stations, fire pit and chef's garden

Package lockers and dedicated cold storage for perishable deliveries

Dedicated, secure bike storage room

Co-working space with coffee bar

24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center

Laundry and dry-cleaning service

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Canton St have any available units?
2901 Canton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Canton St have?
Some of 2901 Canton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Canton St currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Canton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Canton St pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Canton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2901 Canton St offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Canton St offers parking.
Does 2901 Canton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 Canton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Canton St have a pool?
Yes, 2901 Canton St has a pool.
Does 2901 Canton St have accessible units?
Yes, 2901 Canton St has accessible units.
Does 2901 Canton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Canton St does not have units with dishwashers.

