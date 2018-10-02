All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2885 Woodside Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2885 Woodside Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:58 AM

2885 Woodside Street

2885 Woodside Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2885 Woodside Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Right in the middle of the truly desirable area of State Thomas, walking distance to some of the most popular Dallas and Dining night life this beautiful condo boast elegance. Elevator takes you to the third floor where you only have one other person on the floor and since it is on the third level you won't have to worry about any noise. High ceilings, wood floors, big bathrooms and tons of closet space are included in this wonderful condo. Big open living room with a lot of natural light and beautiful finish outs give this condo a warm feel. Double doors open in living room and give you a view of the prestigious court yard and pool! Washer, Dryer, Fridge, and wine cooler are all included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2885 Woodside Street have any available units?
2885 Woodside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2885 Woodside Street have?
Some of 2885 Woodside Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2885 Woodside Street currently offering any rent specials?
2885 Woodside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2885 Woodside Street pet-friendly?
No, 2885 Woodside Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2885 Woodside Street offer parking?
No, 2885 Woodside Street does not offer parking.
Does 2885 Woodside Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2885 Woodside Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2885 Woodside Street have a pool?
Yes, 2885 Woodside Street has a pool.
Does 2885 Woodside Street have accessible units?
No, 2885 Woodside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2885 Woodside Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2885 Woodside Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Cambridge Court Apartments
5959 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University