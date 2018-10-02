2885 Woodside Street

Amenities

Right in the middle of the truly desirable area of State Thomas, walking distance to some of the most popular Dallas and Dining night life this beautiful condo boast elegance. Elevator takes you to the third floor where you only have one other person on the floor and since it is on the third level you won't have to worry about any noise. High ceilings, wood floors, big bathrooms and tons of closet space are included in this wonderful condo. Big open living room with a lot of natural light and beautiful finish outs give this condo a warm feel. Double doors open in living room and give you a view of the prestigious court yard and pool! Washer, Dryer, Fridge, and wine cooler are all included!