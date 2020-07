Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

This cute house in Dallas is perfect for someone who wants a 2-bedroom home with two masters--one up and one down! This home has one of the larger yards in this phase, which wraps around the back of the house. Tall ceilings in the living room make this feel larger than 1182 square feet! Enjoy the winter months in front of the fireplace, or the warm Texas evenings on the back patio. SO convenient to the George Bush highway--great for someone who needs a quick commute to work!