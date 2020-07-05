Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly updated home in beautiful East Dallas! Home features updated kitchen and baths. Refinished hardwood floors throughout! 4 good size bedrooms including a master with walk in closet. Kitchen is open to living room for that modern feel. Backyard with large storage shed and deck for relaxing. Close to downtown Dallas and various freeways. Fifty dollar application fee per person over 18 required. Deposit is same as rent and additional may be required depending on credit history. No housing or vouchers accepted. Request viewing here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2821-materhorn