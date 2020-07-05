Newly updated home in beautiful East Dallas! Home features updated kitchen and baths. Refinished hardwood floors throughout! 4 good size bedrooms including a master with walk in closet. Kitchen is open to living room for that modern feel. Backyard with large storage shed and deck for relaxing. Close to downtown Dallas and various freeways. Fifty dollar application fee per person over 18 required. Deposit is same as rent and additional may be required depending on credit history. No housing or vouchers accepted. Request viewing here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2821-materhorn
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2821 Materhorn have any available units?
2821 Materhorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Materhorn have?
Some of 2821 Materhorn's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Materhorn currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Materhorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Materhorn pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Materhorn is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Materhorn offer parking?
No, 2821 Materhorn does not offer parking.
Does 2821 Materhorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Materhorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Materhorn have a pool?
No, 2821 Materhorn does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Materhorn have accessible units?
No, 2821 Materhorn does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Materhorn have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Materhorn does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)