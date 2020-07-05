All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2821 Materhorn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2821 Materhorn
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2821 Materhorn

2821 Materhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2821 Materhorn Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated home in beautiful East Dallas! Home features updated kitchen and baths. Refinished hardwood floors throughout! 4 good size bedrooms including a master with walk in closet. Kitchen is open to living room for that modern feel. Backyard with large storage shed and deck for relaxing. Close to downtown Dallas and various freeways. Fifty dollar application fee per person over 18 required. Deposit is same as rent and additional may be required depending on credit history. No housing or vouchers accepted. Request viewing here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2821-materhorn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Materhorn have any available units?
2821 Materhorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Materhorn have?
Some of 2821 Materhorn's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Materhorn currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Materhorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Materhorn pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Materhorn is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Materhorn offer parking?
No, 2821 Materhorn does not offer parking.
Does 2821 Materhorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Materhorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Materhorn have a pool?
No, 2821 Materhorn does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Materhorn have accessible units?
No, 2821 Materhorn does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Materhorn have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Materhorn does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University