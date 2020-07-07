2759 Avon Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Wonderfut El Tivoli GEM!!! Be a part of this historic North Oak Cliff neighborhood minutes from Bishop Arts and Downtown Dallas and walking distance to Stevens Park. This cute home is situated on a large lot with a long driveway and detached carport with a storage room. Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Large living room and dining room with fireplace. An extra room could be used as OFFICE, NURSERY or EXTRA LARGE closet! Nicely laid out kitchen and pantry with newer stainless appliances. Spacious front porch for entertaining. Shaded backyard for enjoyment of the outdoors.