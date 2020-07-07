All apartments in Dallas
2759 Avon Street
2759 Avon Street

2759 Avon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2759 Avon Street, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Wonderfut El Tivoli GEM!!! Be a part of this historic North Oak Cliff neighborhood minutes from Bishop Arts and Downtown Dallas and walking distance to Stevens Park. This cute home is situated on a large lot with a long driveway and detached carport with a storage room. Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Large living room and dining room with fireplace. An extra room could be used as OFFICE, NURSERY or EXTRA LARGE closet! Nicely laid out kitchen and pantry with newer stainless appliances. Spacious front porch for entertaining. Shaded backyard for enjoyment of the outdoors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 Avon Street have any available units?
2759 Avon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2759 Avon Street have?
Some of 2759 Avon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 Avon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2759 Avon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 Avon Street pet-friendly?
No, 2759 Avon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2759 Avon Street offer parking?
Yes, 2759 Avon Street offers parking.
Does 2759 Avon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 Avon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 Avon Street have a pool?
No, 2759 Avon Street does not have a pool.
Does 2759 Avon Street have accessible units?
No, 2759 Avon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 Avon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2759 Avon Street has units with dishwashers.

