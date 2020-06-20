2753 Larkspur Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

COMPLETELY REMODELED!!! Absolutely divine 3 bedroom, 2 & a half bath with game room, remodeled from the ground up! Appliances included! Stunning quartz countertops throughout, beautiful laminate wood floors, and some old world beauty with the antique freestanding wood burning fire place located in the game room! This home has had the roof replaced, AC & furnace, windows, kitchen & bath cabinets, floors, and so much more! Master bath is to die for; such charm to this piece of art! Right down the streets from schools - Call to schedule a showing!