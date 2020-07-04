All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2727 Welborn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2727 Welborn Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:15 PM

2727 Welborn Street

2727 Welborn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2727 Welborn Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated one bed, one bath loft-style condo in the Park Mansion District between Oak Lawn and Uptown. The unit has a private fenced backyard and patio just off the living area. The unit has a large walk-in closet, fireplace, washer and dryer and reserved parking! WATER-SEWER-TRASH INCLUDED! This unit will be available May 1, 2019. Small pets are permitted with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $250 refundable deposit. This location provides easy access to I-3-, I-35, 75 and the North Dallas Tollway!! Easily walkable to Katy Trail, The Mansion of Turtle Creek, The American Airlines Center and many of the Oak Lawn and Uptown restaurants and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Welborn Street have any available units?
2727 Welborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Welborn Street have?
Some of 2727 Welborn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Welborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Welborn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Welborn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 Welborn Street is pet friendly.
Does 2727 Welborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Welborn Street offers parking.
Does 2727 Welborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 Welborn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Welborn Street have a pool?
No, 2727 Welborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Welborn Street have accessible units?
No, 2727 Welborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Welborn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 Welborn Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St
Dallas, TX 75206
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University