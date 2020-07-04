2727 Welborn Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated one bed, one bath loft-style condo in the Park Mansion District between Oak Lawn and Uptown. The unit has a private fenced backyard and patio just off the living area. The unit has a large walk-in closet, fireplace, washer and dryer and reserved parking! WATER-SEWER-TRASH INCLUDED! This unit will be available May 1, 2019. Small pets are permitted with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $250 refundable deposit. This location provides easy access to I-3-, I-35, 75 and the North Dallas Tollway!! Easily walkable to Katy Trail, The Mansion of Turtle Creek, The American Airlines Center and many of the Oak Lawn and Uptown restaurants and bars.