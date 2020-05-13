All apartments in Dallas
2727 Shelby Avenue
2727 Shelby Avenue

2727 Shelby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Shelby Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Updated town home style condo in bustling Oak Lawn. Home has been freshly painted, recent carpet, and is move in ready. Galley kitchen with updated cabinets & recent side by side stainless fridge. Tile floors downstairs with a wood burning fireplace, private patio and guest bath. Two beds upstairs with shared bath and utility closet. Washer and dryer included. Attic storage and gated covered parking. Quiet community that is mostly owner occupied. Close to the new Starbucks, Total Wine, restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Shelby Avenue have any available units?
2727 Shelby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Shelby Avenue have?
Some of 2727 Shelby Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Shelby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Shelby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Shelby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Shelby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2727 Shelby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Shelby Avenue offers parking.
Does 2727 Shelby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 Shelby Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Shelby Avenue have a pool?
No, 2727 Shelby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Shelby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2727 Shelby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Shelby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 Shelby Avenue has units with dishwashers.

