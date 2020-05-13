2727 Shelby Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Updated town home style condo in bustling Oak Lawn. Home has been freshly painted, recent carpet, and is move in ready. Galley kitchen with updated cabinets & recent side by side stainless fridge. Tile floors downstairs with a wood burning fireplace, private patio and guest bath. Two beds upstairs with shared bath and utility closet. Washer and dryer included. Attic storage and gated covered parking. Quiet community that is mostly owner occupied. Close to the new Starbucks, Total Wine, restaurants and shops.