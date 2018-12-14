2727 Hood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Corporate rental! Available for up to 6 months while owner is out of town on business. Fully furnished with furniture, linens, kitchen items, etc. Move in ready. Perfect little spot to land for a month or two. Minimum rental of 45 days. This Mid-century modern home in the Mansion District was designed by AIA-award-winning architect Bud Oglesby and should suit your tastes. Open first floor living, dining and kitchen. Impressive details include glass tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances, sleek modern cabinetry and aggregate concrete floors. You will also see reclaimed wood flooring and a study with built-in desk. Private patio, covered parking.