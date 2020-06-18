All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:11 PM

2711 Kimsey Drive

2711 Kimsey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Kimsey Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Every aspect of this gorgeous gem was carefully built with a touch of modern design and high-quality materials that are only found in high-end homes. Each condo features high ceilings; custom 7ft aluminum windows, wood floors, iron railing and smooth level 4 walls. Our contemporary kitchen includes self -closing European style cabinets, quartz countertops, extra deep sink, and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms come with floating cabinets, rear lite led mirrors, large format 24x48 porcelain tile and seamless glass doors. Enjoy panoramic views from the rooftop terrace! $1,000 off first months rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Kimsey Drive have any available units?
2711 Kimsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Kimsey Drive have?
Some of 2711 Kimsey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Kimsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Kimsey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Kimsey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2711 Kimsey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2711 Kimsey Drive offer parking?
No, 2711 Kimsey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2711 Kimsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Kimsey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Kimsey Drive have a pool?
No, 2711 Kimsey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Kimsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2711 Kimsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Kimsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Kimsey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

