2711 Kimsey Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Every aspect of this gorgeous gem was carefully built with a touch of modern design and high-quality materials that are only found in high-end homes. Each condo features high ceilings; custom 7ft aluminum windows, wood floors, iron railing and smooth level 4 walls. Our contemporary kitchen includes self -closing European style cabinets, quartz countertops, extra deep sink, and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms come with floating cabinets, rear lite led mirrors, large format 24x48 porcelain tile and seamless glass doors. Enjoy panoramic views from the rooftop terrace! $1,000 off first months rent!