All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2710 Throckmorton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2710 Throckmorton Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:17 AM

2710 Throckmorton Street

2710 Throckmorton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2710 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Available July 1, 2020. $3200 a month, 13 month free. Terrific opportunity to live in this clean-lined modern dwelling with sophisticated finishes. The exterior is comprised of 24-gauge metal, cedar planks, frosted-glass and a private yard of crushed granite. The interior features, white oak floors, European custom cabinetry, quartzite counters, and stainless-steel appliances that are enhanced by 10-foot ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Double-paned, low-e windows, a 15 SEER-rated HVAC system and a tankless water heater enhance the energy efficiency of this home. This non-traditional, ‘walk-up’ unit is in an emerging Oak Lawn neighborhood that enjoys proximity to area shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Throckmorton Street have any available units?
2710 Throckmorton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Throckmorton Street have?
Some of 2710 Throckmorton Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Throckmorton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Throckmorton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Throckmorton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Throckmorton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2710 Throckmorton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Throckmorton Street offers parking.
Does 2710 Throckmorton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Throckmorton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Throckmorton Street have a pool?
No, 2710 Throckmorton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Throckmorton Street have accessible units?
No, 2710 Throckmorton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Throckmorton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Throckmorton Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University