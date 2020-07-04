2710 Throckmorton Street

Amenities

Available July 1, 2020. $3200 a month, 13 month free. Terrific opportunity to live in this clean-lined modern dwelling with sophisticated finishes. The exterior is comprised of 24-gauge metal, cedar planks, frosted-glass and a private yard of crushed granite. The interior features, white oak floors, European custom cabinetry, quartzite counters, and stainless-steel appliances that are enhanced by 10-foot ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Double-paned, low-e windows, a 15 SEER-rated HVAC system and a tankless water heater enhance the energy efficiency of this home. This non-traditional, ‘walk-up’ unit is in an emerging Oak Lawn neighborhood that enjoys proximity to area shopping and dining.