2635 Harlandale Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Such a lovely cared for home. The owner made sure you wouldn't have to worry about anything but moving in. This home is absolutely clean with new laminate wood flooring, carpet, and paint throughout. You will not find another home with this much living and yard space for the value. Whether it's your first time renting or transitional from another place, you can truly call this home for now. Come take a look and see for yourself! *serious inquires must be represented by a real estate agent.