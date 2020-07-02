All apartments in Dallas
2635 Harlandale Avenue

Location

2635 Harlandale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Such a lovely cared for home. The owner made sure you wouldn't have to worry about anything but moving in. This home is absolutely clean with new laminate wood flooring, carpet, and paint throughout. You will not find another home with this much living and yard space for the value. Whether it's your first time renting or transitional from another place, you can truly call this home for now. Come take a look and see for yourself! *serious inquires must be represented by a real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Harlandale Avenue have any available units?
2635 Harlandale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Harlandale Avenue have?
Some of 2635 Harlandale Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Harlandale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Harlandale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Harlandale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2635 Harlandale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2635 Harlandale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Harlandale Avenue offers parking.
Does 2635 Harlandale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Harlandale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Harlandale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2635 Harlandale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Harlandale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2635 Harlandale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Harlandale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 Harlandale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

