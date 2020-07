Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sanctuary in the city! Nestled in tree lined streets in upscale State Thomas. Walking to Arts District, Klyde Warren Park, Whole Food Market, restaurants and shops. Corner townhome set off from the street. Fenced yard with patio. Separate study can be used as 3rd BR. Great Master suite with balcony overlooking trees, tall ceilings, great closet, jetted tub, double sinks and separate shower. Great kitchen with gas cooktop. Great location!