2622 Lakeforest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

1-YEAR MINIMUM LEASE (discount for multi-year). 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in LAKEWOOD~LONG~WILSON school zone. Quiet cul-de-sac one block from White Rock Lake recreation area. DOWNSTAIRS: Open concept living & dining areas & well-equipped kitchen, all with views of fenced yard. FP with gas logs. Secondary bedrooms share full bath. UPSTAIRS: Private master suite, with separate tub & shower, dual vanities, walk-in closet, storage closet. Second living area, loft style, is adjacent to the Master Suite and overlooks living area below. Perfect community for a SMALL FAMILY, WORK-AT-HOME PROFESSIONALS, OUTDOOR ENTHUSIASTS. Fantastic price for prime community! *** Yard Maintenance & HOA paid by Landlord ***