All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2622 Lakeforest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2622 Lakeforest Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2622 Lakeforest Court

2622 Lakeforest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2622 Lakeforest Court, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1-YEAR MINIMUM LEASE (discount for multi-year). 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in LAKEWOOD~LONG~WILSON school zone. Quiet cul-de-sac one block from White Rock Lake recreation area. DOWNSTAIRS: Open concept living & dining areas & well-equipped kitchen, all with views of fenced yard. FP with gas logs. Secondary bedrooms share full bath. UPSTAIRS: Private master suite, with separate tub & shower, dual vanities, walk-in closet, storage closet. Second living area, loft style, is adjacent to the Master Suite and overlooks living area below. Perfect community for a SMALL FAMILY, WORK-AT-HOME PROFESSIONALS, OUTDOOR ENTHUSIASTS. Fantastic price for prime community! *** Yard Maintenance & HOA paid by Landlord ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 Lakeforest Court have any available units?
2622 Lakeforest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 Lakeforest Court have?
Some of 2622 Lakeforest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 Lakeforest Court currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Lakeforest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Lakeforest Court pet-friendly?
No, 2622 Lakeforest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2622 Lakeforest Court offer parking?
Yes, 2622 Lakeforest Court offers parking.
Does 2622 Lakeforest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Lakeforest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Lakeforest Court have a pool?
No, 2622 Lakeforest Court does not have a pool.
Does 2622 Lakeforest Court have accessible units?
No, 2622 Lakeforest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Lakeforest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2622 Lakeforest Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75238

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University