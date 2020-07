Amenities

Newly renovated, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, brick and wood home with central air and heat, wood burning fireplace, kitchen with built in microwave, disposer, oven and pantry, decorator light fixtures and mini blinds throughout, tile and wood laminate flooring, garden tub and shower in master bath, wood fence in back yard, wooded lot. On Supra. Thank you!