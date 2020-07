Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright 4 bedroom home with Hardwoods throughout except for one bedroom and family room. Home features large eat in kitchen which is open to the family room and view of backyard. Large grassy backyard, wood play set and wood privacy fence. Home is larger then most in the area and has 2 car attached garage and has 2 living areas.