All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2536 Earlcove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2536 Earlcove Drive
Last updated February 23 2020 at 8:52 AM

2536 Earlcove Drive

2536 Earlcove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2536 Earlcove Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 Earlcove Drive have any available units?
2536 Earlcove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2536 Earlcove Drive have?
Some of 2536 Earlcove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 Earlcove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2536 Earlcove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 Earlcove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2536 Earlcove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2536 Earlcove Drive offer parking?
No, 2536 Earlcove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2536 Earlcove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2536 Earlcove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 Earlcove Drive have a pool?
No, 2536 Earlcove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2536 Earlcove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2536 Earlcove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 Earlcove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2536 Earlcove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University