2531 Utica Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled from the ground up, 4 bedroom 3 bath in coveted Piedmont neighborhood. 3 specious bedrooms and 1 bedroom that could be for Mother in Law, Grandparents. Secluded from the main home with it's own full bath and large enough for a living are. Upgrades include, new 30 yr roof, All new windows installed, HVAC system replaced, original hardwood floors refurbished with a beautiful shine, new SS appliances including refrigerator, New cabinets in kitchen with Granite and Travertine backsplash, all 3 baths have been totally upgraded. And much more, hurry before this one is taken.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,430, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,430, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.