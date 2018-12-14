All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2531 Utica Drive

2531 Utica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2531 Utica Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Piedmont

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled from the ground up, 4 bedroom 3 bath in coveted Piedmont neighborhood. 3 specious bedrooms and 1 bedroom that could be for Mother in Law, Grandparents. Secluded from the main home with it's own full bath and large enough for a living are. Upgrades include, new 30 yr roof, All new windows installed, HVAC system replaced, original hardwood floors refurbished with a beautiful shine, new SS appliances including refrigerator, New cabinets in kitchen with Granite and Travertine backsplash, all 3 baths have been totally upgraded. And much more, hurry before this one is taken.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,430, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,430, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 Utica Drive have any available units?
2531 Utica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 Utica Drive have?
Some of 2531 Utica Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 Utica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2531 Utica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 Utica Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 Utica Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2531 Utica Drive offer parking?
No, 2531 Utica Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2531 Utica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 Utica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 Utica Drive have a pool?
No, 2531 Utica Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2531 Utica Drive have accessible units?
No, 2531 Utica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 Utica Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 Utica Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator

