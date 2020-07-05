All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2523 Gross Road

2523 Gross Road · No Longer Available
Location

2523 Gross Road, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and Charming ONE story home is move in ready! Family home with 3 Bedrooms, with great closet space, 1 full baths, with extra parking in front. Great Marble Style Ceramic Tiles in Bath Rooms. Laminate Wood in Kitchen, and in living areas and Brand New Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. New Stainless Steel appliances. Nice Cabinets and Counter Tops in the kitchen. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Beautiful House. It has huge and beautiful back yard. Nice Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 Gross Road have any available units?
2523 Gross Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2523 Gross Road have?
Some of 2523 Gross Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 Gross Road currently offering any rent specials?
2523 Gross Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 Gross Road pet-friendly?
No, 2523 Gross Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2523 Gross Road offer parking?
Yes, 2523 Gross Road offers parking.
Does 2523 Gross Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 Gross Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 Gross Road have a pool?
No, 2523 Gross Road does not have a pool.
Does 2523 Gross Road have accessible units?
No, 2523 Gross Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 Gross Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2523 Gross Road has units with dishwashers.

