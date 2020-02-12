2519 Loving Avenue

Amenities

Situated in the highly desirable Lakeshore Hills subdivision and inside the Lakewood Elementary School zone, this single family home just went through a major renovation in the past 12 months. Almost everything under the roof is new, including HVAC, tankless water heater, and high end LG SS appliances. A new car port was built in the backyard with automated gate control, a storage shed also provides extra storage space. The home is light and bright with open concept between living room, dining room and the kitchen. Privacy shades were used for all bedrooms so you can have a good rest even during the day. Easy access to the White Rock Lake and jogging & biking trails provide a healthy active lifestyle.