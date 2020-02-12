All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2519 Loving Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2519 Loving Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:10 PM

2519 Loving Avenue

2519 Loving Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2519 Loving Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Situated in the highly desirable Lakeshore Hills subdivision and inside the Lakewood Elementary School zone, this single family home just went through a major renovation in the past 12 months. Almost everything under the roof is new, including HVAC, tankless water heater, and high end LG SS appliances. A new car port was built in the backyard with automated gate control, a storage shed also provides extra storage space. The home is light and bright with open concept between living room, dining room and the kitchen. Privacy shades were used for all bedrooms so you can have a good rest even during the day. Easy access to the White Rock Lake and jogging & biking trails provide a healthy active lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Loving Avenue have any available units?
2519 Loving Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519 Loving Avenue have?
Some of 2519 Loving Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Loving Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Loving Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Loving Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2519 Loving Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2519 Loving Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2519 Loving Avenue offers parking.
Does 2519 Loving Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 Loving Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Loving Avenue have a pool?
No, 2519 Loving Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Loving Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2519 Loving Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Loving Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 Loving Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University