Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Incredible updates in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home!! Large den with white paneling, fireplace, wet bar with granite counter-top and ceiling fan! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, double ovens, smooth cook-top, and plenty of cabinet space. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Both bathrooms have designer features and custom cabinets just completed. Enclosed patio area. One small dog acceptable with pet deposit ~ sorry NO cats.