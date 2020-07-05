All apartments in Dallas
2508 Tisinger Ave
2508 Tisinger Ave

2508 Tisinger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Tisinger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Casa View features new ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, new blinds, new bathroom fixtures, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located near Ross, Fiesta Mart, The Home Depot, KFC, Casa View Park, Ba Le, Casa View Elementary School and more! Quick access to 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

