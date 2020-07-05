2508 Tisinger Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Casa View features new ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, new blinds, new bathroom fixtures, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located near Ross, Fiesta Mart, The Home Depot, KFC, Casa View Park, Ba Le, Casa View Elementary School and more! Quick access to 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.