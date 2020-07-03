All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:43 AM

2508 Silverthorne Drive

2508 Silverthorne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Silverthorne Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Conveniently located close to PGBT and DNT, this beautiful traditional home offers quick access to major highways, shopping, gyms, and restaurants. Be in Downtown Dallas in 25 minutes or 15 minutes to Plano Headquarter Corridor. Large living area with wood burning fireplace, skylight, wood flooring and french doors to backyard. Updated kitchen and baths, large master bedroom, walk in closets in bedrooms and a large laundry room with storage and sink. Rear entry 2 car garage and an additional driveway parking pad. Large backyard with open patio and new privacy fence. Gutters, lawn sprinkler system, and exterior flood lights. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will stay with the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Silverthorne Drive have any available units?
2508 Silverthorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Silverthorne Drive have?
Some of 2508 Silverthorne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Silverthorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Silverthorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Silverthorne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Silverthorne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2508 Silverthorne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Silverthorne Drive offers parking.
Does 2508 Silverthorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 Silverthorne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Silverthorne Drive have a pool?
No, 2508 Silverthorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Silverthorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2508 Silverthorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Silverthorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Silverthorne Drive has units with dishwashers.

