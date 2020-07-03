2508 Silverthorne Drive

Amenities
Conveniently located close to PGBT and DNT, this beautiful traditional home offers quick access to major highways, shopping, gyms, and restaurants. Be in Downtown Dallas in 25 minutes or 15 minutes to Plano Headquarter Corridor. Large living area with wood burning fireplace, skylight, wood flooring and french doors to backyard. Updated kitchen and baths, large master bedroom, walk in closets in bedrooms and a large laundry room with storage and sink. Rear entry 2 car garage and an additional driveway parking pad. Large backyard with open patio and new privacy fence. Gutters, lawn sprinkler system, and exterior flood lights. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will stay with the lease.