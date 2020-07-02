All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:13 AM

2508 LOVING Avenue

2508 Loving Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Loving Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted Lakewood charmer features updated kitchen, with refrigerator, abundant cabinet space & service bar. The Living Room features an attractive WBFP with accented brick walls on either side of the room, 2 large skylights, laminate floors, new window treatments, and a lovely view of one of 2 new wood decked patios. Towering Pecan trees that are currently producing pecans front this attractive home. Exterior of home in process of being re painted. Great family home or perfect for 2 or 3 professional that might want to share the home to save on finances. Very nice landscaping in front and the back is completely enclosed with a newish wood fence. Just a few blocks away from White Rock Lake Spillway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 LOVING Avenue have any available units?
2508 LOVING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 LOVING Avenue have?
Some of 2508 LOVING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 LOVING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2508 LOVING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 LOVING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2508 LOVING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2508 LOVING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2508 LOVING Avenue offers parking.
Does 2508 LOVING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 LOVING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 LOVING Avenue have a pool?
No, 2508 LOVING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2508 LOVING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2508 LOVING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 LOVING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 LOVING Avenue has units with dishwashers.

