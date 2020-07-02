2508 LOVING Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted Lakewood charmer features updated kitchen, with refrigerator, abundant cabinet space & service bar. The Living Room features an attractive WBFP with accented brick walls on either side of the room, 2 large skylights, laminate floors, new window treatments, and a lovely view of one of 2 new wood decked patios. Towering Pecan trees that are currently producing pecans front this attractive home. Exterior of home in process of being re painted. Great family home or perfect for 2 or 3 professional that might want to share the home to save on finances. Very nice landscaping in front and the back is completely enclosed with a newish wood fence. Just a few blocks away from White Rock Lake Spillway.