Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NEWLY REMODELED SHOTGUN HOUSE! THIS HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 1 AND A HALF BATHROOMS, FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER AREA, AND A HUGE BACKYARD! IT HAS NEW PAINT & FLOORING, WITH NEW BLINDS. THE HOME ALSO INCLUDES KITCHEN RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, AND DISHWASHER. THIS HOME IS LOCATED NEAR UNT DALLAS, AND MAJOR FREEWAY ACCESS! HURRY IT WON'T LAST LONG!!!! .