Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2465 Kemp Street

Location

2465 Kemp Street, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home -well cared for looking for Tenant to do the same. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located on a large corner lot. Carpet in the Bedrooms and Faux Hardwood throughout the rest of the home. Owner is asking for a 36 month lease. Pets welcome - no vicious breeds. $450 NR Pet Deposit for first pet (add'l for next) Application Fee is $45 per adult in the home. Contact agent for Application. Credit (min 620 Credit Score) and BG Report -authorization, Prior Rental History, Reff, & Income required. Submit to Agent Email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2465 Kemp Street have any available units?
2465 Kemp Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2465 Kemp Street have?
Some of 2465 Kemp Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 Kemp Street currently offering any rent specials?
2465 Kemp Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 Kemp Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2465 Kemp Street is pet friendly.
Does 2465 Kemp Street offer parking?
No, 2465 Kemp Street does not offer parking.
Does 2465 Kemp Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2465 Kemp Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 Kemp Street have a pool?
No, 2465 Kemp Street does not have a pool.
Does 2465 Kemp Street have accessible units?
No, 2465 Kemp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 Kemp Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2465 Kemp Street does not have units with dishwashers.

