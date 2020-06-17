2465 Kemp Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home -well cared for looking for Tenant to do the same. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located on a large corner lot. Carpet in the Bedrooms and Faux Hardwood throughout the rest of the home. Owner is asking for a 36 month lease. Pets welcome - no vicious breeds. $450 NR Pet Deposit for first pet (add'l for next) Application Fee is $45 per adult in the home. Contact agent for Application. Credit (min 620 Credit Score) and BG Report -authorization, Prior Rental History, Reff, & Income required. Submit to Agent Email.