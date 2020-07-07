2439 W Brooklyn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Another listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse, Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom nestled in the Sunset Summit neighborhood. Large kitchen fully equipped with, granite counter tops. Gracious ceiling heights, large rooms, front patio and fenced back yard that makes this a great place to call home.Rent: $1050.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.