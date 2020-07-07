All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 9 2019 at 12:59 AM

2439 W Brooklyn Avenue

2439 West Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2439 West Brooklyn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse, Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom nestled in the Sunset Summit neighborhood. Large kitchen fully equipped with, granite counter tops. Gracious ceiling heights, large rooms, front patio and fenced back yard that makes this a great place to call home.Rent: $1050.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue have any available units?
2439 W Brooklyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue have?
Some of 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2439 W Brooklyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue offer parking?
No, 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2439 W Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

