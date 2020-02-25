2430 Hillsboro Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking garage

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Casa View features new modern paint, brand new vinyl flooring and cozy carpet, completely redone bathrooms, stylish ceiling fans throughout, W/D connections, a gorgeous brick fireplace and central heat/air! [SBH-A] Outside, enjoy a big fenced-in backyard, with a beautiful deck and pergola to enjoy the outdoors in, plus a two-car attached garage! The home has a great central Casa View location, near George W Truett Elementary School, Ferguson Park, Bishop Lynch High School, Rescue Thrift Store and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



