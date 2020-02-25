All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:28 PM

2430 Hillsboro Ave

2430 Hillsboro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2430 Hillsboro Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Casa View features new modern paint, brand new vinyl flooring and cozy carpet, completely redone bathrooms, stylish ceiling fans throughout, W/D connections, a gorgeous brick fireplace and central heat/air! [SBH-A] Outside, enjoy a big fenced-in backyard, with a beautiful deck and pergola to enjoy the outdoors in, plus a two-car attached garage! The home has a great central Casa View location, near George W Truett Elementary School, Ferguson Park, Bishop Lynch High School, Rescue Thrift Store and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Hillsboro Ave have any available units?
2430 Hillsboro Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 Hillsboro Ave have?
Some of 2430 Hillsboro Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 Hillsboro Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Hillsboro Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Hillsboro Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 Hillsboro Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2430 Hillsboro Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2430 Hillsboro Ave offers parking.
Does 2430 Hillsboro Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 Hillsboro Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Hillsboro Ave have a pool?
No, 2430 Hillsboro Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2430 Hillsboro Ave have accessible units?
No, 2430 Hillsboro Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Hillsboro Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2430 Hillsboro Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

