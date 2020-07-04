All apartments in Dallas
2422 Blyth Dr
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

2422 Blyth Dr

2422 Blyth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Blyth Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, fenced backyard and off-street parking with a one-car garage.[SBH-B] The home is located near area establishments including Towne Market Shopping Center, dd's DISCOUNTS, Gaston Bazaar, Sonic, Hillview Park, George W Truett Elementary School, Ferguson Park, Bishop Lynch High School and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

