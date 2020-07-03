2415 Abrams Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Every unit:

Has been remodeled with Designer Finishes, Beautifully Restored Original Hardwood Floors,

Original Vintage Bath Tiles,

Energy Efficient HVAC,

Kitchens: New Gas stoves, Microwaves, Dishwashers & Glass back splash.

Lots of Windows and Light.

Walk everywhere: 2 blocks to Chipoltle, 3 blocks to Whole Foods, 11 blocks to White Rock Lake, 6 blocks Tietze Park and 6 blocks to lower Greenville.

Surrounded by beautiful homes.

Small, Quiet, Family Owned Property, Fenced and Gated.

All new washers and driers, coin or card operated.

Lovely patio with gas grill.

Two Cruiser Bikes for residents to use.

www.lakewoodplazaapartments.com

Contact Sherrie 214-827-8383 or email

sherrie@lakewoodplazaapartments.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188329

