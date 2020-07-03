All apartments in Dallas
2415 Abrams Rd

2415 Abrams Road · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Heart of Lakewood Lakewood Plaza Apartments - Property Id: 188329

Every unit:
Has been remodeled with Designer Finishes, Beautifully Restored Original Hardwood Floors,
Original Vintage Bath Tiles,
Energy Efficient HVAC,
Kitchens: New Gas stoves, Microwaves, Dishwashers & Glass back splash.
Lots of Windows and Light.
Walk everywhere: 2 blocks to Chipoltle, 3 blocks to Whole Foods, 11 blocks to White Rock Lake, 6 blocks Tietze Park and 6 blocks to lower Greenville.
Surrounded by beautiful homes.
Small, Quiet, Family Owned Property, Fenced and Gated.
All new washers and driers, coin or card operated.
Lovely patio with gas grill.
Two Cruiser Bikes for residents to use.
See Gallery of Photos @
www.lakewoodplazaapartments.com
Contact Sherrie 214-827-8383 or email
sherrie@lakewoodplazaapartments.com
*Ask about Move-In "Specials"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188329
Property Id 188329

(RLNE5390615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Abrams Rd have any available units?
2415 Abrams Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 Abrams Rd have?
Some of 2415 Abrams Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Abrams Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Abrams Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Abrams Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 Abrams Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2415 Abrams Rd offer parking?
No, 2415 Abrams Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2415 Abrams Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Abrams Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Abrams Rd have a pool?
No, 2415 Abrams Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Abrams Rd have accessible units?
No, 2415 Abrams Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Abrams Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 Abrams Rd has units with dishwashers.

