2414 Wycliff Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Old House needing TLC in great location - Very old house with some foundation issues but in good area, looking for a handyman tenant.



2 bedroom in the front unit, and one small add on efficiency unit on the back that can be used as storage. Rent in the area for similar size is over $ 1600/month. Due to the conditions the house is in, we are renting to a handyman who has knowledge of repairs and is willing to put in some work.



$ 50 application fee for 1 adult, or ($ 75 for 2 adults), $ 100 move in set up fee, and $ 500 to $ 900 security deposit depending on rental and credit history



(RLNE4730119)