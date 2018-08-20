All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2414 Wycliff Avenue

2414 Wycliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Wycliff Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Old House needing TLC in great location - Very old house with some foundation issues but in good area, looking for a handyman tenant.

2 bedroom in the front unit, and one small add on efficiency unit on the back that can be used as storage. Rent in the area for similar size is over $ 1600/month. Due to the conditions the house is in, we are renting to a handyman who has knowledge of repairs and is willing to put in some work.

$ 50 application fee for 1 adult, or ($ 75 for 2 adults), $ 100 move in set up fee, and $ 500 to $ 900 security deposit depending on rental and credit history

(RLNE4730119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Wycliff Avenue have any available units?
2414 Wycliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2414 Wycliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Wycliff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Wycliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2414 Wycliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2414 Wycliff Avenue offer parking?
No, 2414 Wycliff Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Wycliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Wycliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Wycliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 2414 Wycliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Wycliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2414 Wycliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Wycliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 Wycliff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 Wycliff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2414 Wycliff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

