Home
Dallas, TX
2411 Burlington Boulevard
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2411 Burlington Boulevard
2411 Burlington Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
2411 Burlington Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
all utils included
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come and See this Nice Spacious Sufficiency Unit #B in the back. This 1 Bed, 1 Bath is ready for someone to make it his nest for 1 year. All Bills Paid. Call Agent for Showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2411 Burlington Boulevard have any available units?
2411 Burlington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2411 Burlington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Burlington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Burlington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Burlington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2411 Burlington Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2411 Burlington Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2411 Burlington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 Burlington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Burlington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2411 Burlington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Burlington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2411 Burlington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Burlington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Burlington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 Burlington Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 Burlington Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
