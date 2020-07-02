2408 Worthington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Located in the most prestigious area of Uptown in the State Thomas Neighborhood is this beautiful large 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Level townhome just 2 blocks walking distance to McKinney Avenue. Just far enough away to be in a peaceful quaint street with Old timey street lamps to take a stroll. Each bedroom is an ensuite with a full bath in each bedroom and a half bath on the living kitchen level. There is an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island. The living room has hardwood floors, gas fireplace where you can hang your flat screen over the fireplace. The bedrooms are all a nice size! Roommates wecome! Dogs ok (no agreessive breeds) No cats.