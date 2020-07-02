All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2408 Worthington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2408 Worthington Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:03 PM

2408 Worthington Street

2408 Worthington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2408 Worthington Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Located in the most prestigious area of Uptown in the State Thomas Neighborhood is this beautiful large 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Level townhome just 2 blocks walking distance to McKinney Avenue. Just far enough away to be in a peaceful quaint street with Old timey street lamps to take a stroll. Each bedroom is an ensuite with a full bath in each bedroom and a half bath on the living kitchen level. There is an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island. The living room has hardwood floors, gas fireplace where you can hang your flat screen over the fireplace. The bedrooms are all a nice size! Roommates wecome! Dogs ok (no agreessive breeds) No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Worthington Street have any available units?
2408 Worthington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Worthington Street have?
Some of 2408 Worthington Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Worthington Street currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Worthington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Worthington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Worthington Street is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Worthington Street offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Worthington Street offers parking.
Does 2408 Worthington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Worthington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Worthington Street have a pool?
No, 2408 Worthington Street does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Worthington Street have accessible units?
No, 2408 Worthington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Worthington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Worthington Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
The Element
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University