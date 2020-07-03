2408 Victory Park Lane

Amenities

One month FREE. Fully furnished pristine modern two bedroom condo with downtown Dallas skyline views at the W Hotel and Residences. Features include stone floors throughout,floor to ceiling windows,electric shades,custom cabinetry with Murphy bed in guest bedroom,subzero,marble counter tops,surround sound and Elfa closet system. The eat in kitchen with large island is great for the chef and entertaining. 24hr concierge and room service. Enjoy South Victory shops and restaurants. Walking distance to American Airlines Center, Katy Trail, Uptown, Klyde Warren Park, Downtown, Perot Museum and Aquarium.