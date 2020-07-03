All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2408 Victory Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2408 Victory Park Lane
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:54 AM

2408 Victory Park Lane

2408 Victory Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2408 Victory Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
24hr concierge
ice maker
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
pool
One month FREE. Fully furnished pristine modern two bedroom condo with downtown Dallas skyline views at the W Hotel and Residences. Features include stone floors throughout,floor to ceiling windows,electric shades,custom cabinetry with Murphy bed in guest bedroom,subzero,marble counter tops,surround sound and Elfa closet system. The eat in kitchen with large island is great for the chef and entertaining. 24hr concierge and room service. Enjoy South Victory shops and restaurants. Walking distance to American Airlines Center, Katy Trail, Uptown, Klyde Warren Park, Downtown, Perot Museum and Aquarium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Victory Park Lane have any available units?
2408 Victory Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Victory Park Lane have?
Some of 2408 Victory Park Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and 24hr concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Victory Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Victory Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Victory Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Victory Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2408 Victory Park Lane offer parking?
No, 2408 Victory Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Victory Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Victory Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Victory Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2408 Victory Park Lane has a pool.
Does 2408 Victory Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2408 Victory Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Victory Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Victory Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd
Dallas, TX 75252
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University