2407 Stutz Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Move in Ready, 3 level Condo with great Location featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths w hardwood flooring. Complete w wood-burning fireplace, 2 balconies, private first-floor patio, as well as an attached 2-car garage. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar & refrigerator is included. The third-level master suite with balcony offers privacy and relaxation w large walk-in closet. Located in the middle of the Medical District, this home is convenient to UTSW, Downtown Dallas, Lovefield & Oak Lawn. Full full-size stackable washer & dryer are included. Occupied through Feb 1st.