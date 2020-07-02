All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2407 Stutz Drive

2407 Stutz Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Stutz Rd, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Move in Ready, 3 level Condo with great Location featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths w hardwood flooring. Complete w wood-burning fireplace, 2 balconies, private first-floor patio, as well as an attached 2-car garage. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar & refrigerator is included. The third-level master suite with balcony offers privacy and relaxation w large walk-in closet. Located in the middle of the Medical District, this home is convenient to UTSW, Downtown Dallas, Lovefield & Oak Lawn. Full full-size stackable washer & dryer are included. Occupied through Feb 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Stutz Drive have any available units?
2407 Stutz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 Stutz Drive have?
Some of 2407 Stutz Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Stutz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Stutz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Stutz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2407 Stutz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2407 Stutz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2407 Stutz Drive offers parking.
Does 2407 Stutz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 Stutz Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Stutz Drive have a pool?
No, 2407 Stutz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Stutz Drive have accessible units?
No, 2407 Stutz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Stutz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 Stutz Drive has units with dishwashers.

