2406 Knight Street

Eliminate commutes, but keep your over-sized living... Welcome to 2406 Knight. Located between Downtown and the Medical District, this sprawling city home has it all. Three large living spaces, a fenced yard, private patio, an 11' foot kitchen island and fabulous Downtown views from the master suite. All three bedrooms are upstairs, along with a living space with custom flush-mounted 75in. LED 4K Smart TV, and fresh nail-down hardwood floors. The master bathroom includes two walk-in closets and plenty of vanity space. Available for lease un-furnished, or fully furnished for $3,500.