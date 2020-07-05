All apartments in Dallas
Location

2406 Knight Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eliminate commutes, but keep your over-sized living... Welcome to 2406 Knight. Located between Downtown and the Medical District, this sprawling city home has it all. Three large living spaces, a fenced yard, private patio, an 11' foot kitchen island and fabulous Downtown views from the master suite. All three bedrooms are upstairs, along with a living space with custom flush-mounted 75in. LED 4K Smart TV, and fresh nail-down hardwood floors. The master bathroom includes two walk-in closets and plenty of vanity space. Available for lease un-furnished, or fully furnished for $3,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Knight Street have any available units?
2406 Knight Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Knight Street have?
Some of 2406 Knight Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Knight Street currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Knight Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Knight Street pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Knight Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2406 Knight Street offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Knight Street offers parking.
Does 2406 Knight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Knight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Knight Street have a pool?
No, 2406 Knight Street does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Knight Street have accessible units?
No, 2406 Knight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Knight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Knight Street does not have units with dishwashers.

